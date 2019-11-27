Growth

How to Create an Online Course for an Engaged Audience

Here's the first step to gaining autonomy and becoming your own boss.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and host of The Ambitious Life Greg Rollett discusses how to create an online course and make money from it. 

Rollett says to start small when you are building your course. Avoid creating a course so large and out of your depth that your growth and progress suffer. 

Your first goal when launching a course should be to generate customers. That means you should also consider how much time your customers would like to spend with your product, then create a specialized course for a specific slice of the marketplace.

Click the video to hear more about creating your own course series. 

Latest on Entrepreneur