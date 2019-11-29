Financial Quiz: How Adept Are You at Investing?

Some of the most common questions about investing may actually surprise you.

As Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Towns points out, many individuals tie their money up in retirement and index funds but do not know some of the basic facts around investing. For example, many people assume that those who beat the stock market have studied super hard or have high IQs.

Town explains anyone who learns a simple set of rules and repeat thems can successfully invest, not just those with advanced training and superior intelligence.

Click the video to quiz yourself on investing.

