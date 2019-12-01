How Your Beliefs Can Empower Your Achievement

Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer sits down for a wide-ranging conversation.

Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, the co-founders of Energy Muse, discuss how their business has evolved from selling jewelry out of trunks to outfitting some of the world’s biggest celebrities and athletes. The long-time friends share how they’ve learned to balance inspiration with pragmatism, as well as some of the most important lessons they’ve experienced along the way.

Askinosie and Jandro sit down with the The Playbook host David Meltzer to talk about the healing power of energy crystals, the pragmatic value of money in business and their best advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

