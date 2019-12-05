Inspiration

Seeking a Refreshed Look on Life? Consider One of These Thought-Provoking Books.

Get inspired for something new with one of these recommended reads.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman recommends three books that will get you excited to read and rethink your approach to living. 

Each of the books Volman recommends have a distinct message that can inspire and teach. For instance, Ryan Holiday's book, Stillness Is the Key flows with great writing. It emphasizes the importance of taking time to step back from the urgency of a day-to-day schedule. Choosing stillness can lead to happiness and more workplace productivity. 

The second book Volman recommends is Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza. Lastly, in the Rhythm of Life, author Matthew Kelly offers a helpful roadmap for becoming your best self. 

Click the video to hear more about each work.

Related: 3 Preparation Habits That Can Help You Be More Productive

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur