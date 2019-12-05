Seeking a Refreshed Look on Life? Consider One of These Thought-Provoking Books.

Get inspired for something new with one of these recommended reads.

December 5, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman recommends three books that will get you excited to read and rethink your approach to living.

Each of the books Volman recommends have a distinct message that can inspire and teach. For instance, Ryan Holiday's book, Stillness Is the Key flows with great writing. It emphasizes the importance of taking time to step back from the urgency of a day-to-day schedule. Choosing stillness can lead to happiness and more workplace productivity.

The second book Volman recommends is Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza. Lastly, in the Rhythm of Life, author Matthew Kelly offers a helpful roadmap for becoming your best self.

Click the video to hear more about each work.

