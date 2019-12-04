Need to Get Your Audience's Attention? Try These Platforms.

Help get your content in front of the people who need and want it.

December 4, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett talks about how time is precious these days. Every person's day includes a million different things competing for their attention, and each of us only has 24 hours to accomplish everything.

Moreover, Rollett points out that increasingly, people's attentions are being directed toward the smartphone. Approachability is one way to stand out from the noise. Therefore, here are two platforms Rollett suggests can make it easier for customers to consume your content, communicate with you and make your business seem more approachable:

Text messages. You can use a certain platform to automate sending messages. Text messages can provide instant support to your customers. Audio. This particular platform is useful because it is a time-saver. Typically, most people don't have the time to watch a 15-minute video, especially spread over 12 separate courses.

