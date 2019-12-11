How to Excel at Productivity Even When You Are Really Busy

These tips will help you juggle many roles and responsibilities.

December 11, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett discusses some productivity strategies that have helped him as a busy entrepreneur with many different responsibilities. Since is asked to wear many different hats on a daily basis, he needs to be constantly productive. He also feels pressure not to let others down.

If you are similar to Rollett in juggling many roles, these productivity tips can help. Here are the first two:

Set a start and end time to your work. Rollett shares that his ability to sit down at a designated workspace for a certain time period helps him to get tasks finished and maximize his creativity. Tailor your "transition times." If you are like Rollett and moving swiftly from one role to another, it can be helpful to schedule breaks for switching gears. When Rollett moves from being a business owner to a dad, he will listen to music, partake in podcasts and audiobooks. The genre and message of the content is important, especially when moving from one unrelated field to the next.

