Innovation Now Presented by

How to Excel at Productivity Even When You Are Really Busy

These tips will help you juggle many roles and responsibilities.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Founder of Ambitious.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Presented by

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett discusses some productivity strategies that have helped him as a busy entrepreneur with many different responsibilities. Since is asked to wear many different hats on a daily basis, he needs to be constantly productive. He also feels pressure not to let others down. 

If you are similar to Rollett in juggling many roles, these productivity tips can help. Here are the first two:

  1. Set a start and end time to your work. Rollett shares that his ability to sit down at a designated workspace for a certain time period helps him to get tasks finished and maximize his creativity. 
  2. Tailor your "transition times." If you are like Rollett and moving swiftly from one role to another, it can be helpful to schedule breaks for switching gears. When Rollett moves from being a business owner to a dad, he will listen to music, partake in podcasts and audiobooks. The genre and message of the content is important, especially when moving from one unrelated field to the next. 

Click the video to hear all of Rollett's tips about improving productivity. 

Related: Need to Get Your Audience's Attention? Try These Platforms.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur