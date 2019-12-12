How to Organize Your Life With the Help of Technology

Make your days more manageable and your goals more achievable with these tools.

December 12, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses some of the tools she uses to stay on task.

Volman mentions that most of the productivity tools people use are centered around technology. But how can you, with so many available options, choose the right tech tool for you? To help you streamline your decision process, Volman lays out three tools she has been using for years.

Evernote. All your physical and separate notebooks can be collected in one place. Acuity scheduling. This scheduling app is a helpful streamlining tool. Send along your available times, and let your clients fill in what time works for them. Audible. This audiobook app is ideal for finding time to read when you really don't have it. Whether you're taking a walk or at the gym, Audible is a great method to get to all those books you never had the time for.

