Social Media Strategy

Instagram's Head of Content: Tips for Creators and Freelancers

Here's what it's like to run a social media handle with 300 million followers.
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Storyhunter, Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the fourth episode of Season 3 of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir went to Instagram’s New York offices in Manhattan for the second installment of this two-part series featuring Jeffrey Wisenbaugh, the head of content who runs the @instagram account on Instagram. With over 318 million followers, it's the most popular social media account in the world. Together, Ragir and Wisenbaugh discuss how tips for creators on Instagram, how freelancers can get hired by Instagram and how to use the platform’s “three surfaces” in the most effective way. 

You can also listen to the interview on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

