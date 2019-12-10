Instagram's Head of Content: Tips for Creators and Freelancers

Here's what it's like to run a social media handle with 300 million followers.

On the fourth episode of Season 3 of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir went to Instagram’s New York offices in Manhattan for the second installment of this two-part series featuring Jeffrey Wisenbaugh, the head of content who runs the @instagram account on Instagram. With over 318 million followers, it's the most popular social media account in the world. Together, Ragir and Wisenbaugh discuss how tips for creators on Instagram, how freelancers can get hired by Instagram and how to use the platform’s “three surfaces” in the most effective way.

