This Personality Trait Is Common Among All Successful People

Here's why self-discipline is the key to success.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains that self-discipline is integral to success. Self-discipline requires a disciplined effort over a set amount of time to achieve real progress. 

Successful people concentrate their time on high-value tasks. If you're aiming to be a disciplined and thus a successful person, Tracy emphasizes concentrating on high-value activities. 

