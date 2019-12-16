This Personality Trait Is Common Among All Successful People

Here's why self-discipline is the key to success.

Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author

December 16, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explains that self-discipline is integral to success. Self-discipline requires a disciplined effort over a set amount of time to achieve real progress.

Successful people concentrate their time on high-value tasks. If you're aiming to be a disciplined and thus a successful person, Tracy emphasizes concentrating on high-value activities.

