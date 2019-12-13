Grow Your Business

5 Tips to Help You Propel Your Business Idea Forward

Jessica Abo sits down with the CEO and founder of The XX Project.
As an executive in the music industry for more than a decade, and currently the Vice President of Brand Marketing at Epic Records, Michelle Edgar focuses on strategic partnerships and artist development. She has worked on dozens of campaigns including Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Wu Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige and Imagine Dragons.

Edgar founded a non-profit organization called Music Unites to help fund sustainable music education programs in underserved public schools. While her day job fulfills her passion for music, she felt something was missing for women in business. She started The XX Project, which is a membership-only networking platform for female executives, entrepreneurs and job seekers. “Women tend to think of other women as competitors rather than allies,” Edgar says. She hopes her events help women find ways to collaborate and elevate one another. She sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss her company’s growth and her advice for entrepreneurs.

