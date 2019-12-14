These Philly Entrepreneurs Know the Value of Filling a Room With Creatives and Culture

Here's how a co-creative space can solve problems and generate success for local artists.

December 14, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

William Toms and David Silver, co-founders of REC, talk about how their dream has evolved from hosting their first music event and hoping to make $10 to building a 10,000-square-foot facility for local artists, musicians and creators. The duo share their thoughts on some of the challenges they faced fundraising for their venue and how tweaking their investment structure helped them secure the funding they needed to ultimately build their community of creators.

Toms, Silver and The Playbook David Meltzer discuss some of the challenges associated with pitching an idea for investment, how to handle hearing “no” and making the most of your work/life integration.

