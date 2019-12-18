College

How to Land Your Dream Job Right Out of College

If you are graduating soon, take these career-preparation tips into consideration.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses some strategies to land a dream job right out of college, which include acquiring multiple forms of experience:

  1. Job experience. Do as many internships as you possibly can, since once you graduate, employers will see all the experience you have, and they will be more willing to take a chance on you. Even if the experience is not directly within your desired field, showing an ability to work with a manager, to put in the time and effort, will help in the long run. 
  2. Complementary experience. Think about part-time jobs that will help you develop new skills you can use later. 
  3. Real-world experience. Take your interests beyond theory and get involved, either with professionals in your field or with your friends and family. You can even set up a mock trial to get experience practicing like a pro.

Click the video to hear more job search tips from Jeff Rose. 

Related: Build a Successful Company by Ditching Your Perfectionist Mindset

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur