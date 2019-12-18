How to Land Your Dream Job Right Out of College

If you are graduating soon, take these career-preparation tips into consideration.

December 18, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses some strategies to land a dream job right out of college, which include acquiring multiple forms of experience:

Job experience. Do as many internships as you possibly can, since once you graduate, employers will see all the experience you have, and they will be more willing to take a chance on you. Even if the experience is not directly within your desired field, showing an ability to work with a manager, to put in the time and effort, will help in the long run. Complementary experience. Think about part-time jobs that will help you develop new skills you can use later. Real-world experience. Take your interests beyond theory and get involved, either with professionals in your field or with your friends and family. You can even set up a mock trial to get experience practicing like a pro.

Click the video to hear more job search tips from Jeff Rose.

Related: Build a Successful Company by Ditching Your Perfectionist Mindset

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.