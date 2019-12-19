Food Businesses

This Entrepreneur Is Making Food Fashionable

Andy Nguyen, the co-founder of Afters Ice Cream, shares his playbook for successfully changing industries.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, co-founder of Afters Ice Cream and food entrepreneur Andy Nguyen shares his thoughts on:

  • The biggest fears he faced dropping out of school to start his first business [2:27].
  • How to build credibility with your clients as a young entrepreneur [3:11].
  • Why he decided to launch an ice cream brand to break into the food industry [8:04].
  • How he analyzes voids, trends, and opportunities in the market [12:33].

