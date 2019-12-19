This Entrepreneur Is Making Food Fashionable
Andy Nguyen, the co-founder of Afters Ice Cream, shares his playbook for successfully changing industries.
1 min read
On this episode of The Playbook, co-founder of Afters Ice Cream and food entrepreneur Andy Nguyen shares his thoughts on:
- The biggest fears he faced dropping out of school to start his first business [2:27].
- How to build credibility with your clients as a young entrepreneur [3:11].
- Why he decided to launch an ice cream brand to break into the food industry [8:04].
- How he analyzes voids, trends, and opportunities in the market [12:33].