Success Strategies

Want to Stay the Course in Entrepreneurship? Focus on Your Mission.

if you truly believe in your mission, the end result will be worth your efforts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Jeanne Yurman speak with Daniel Rosenzweig, the CEO and co-founder of Kettlespace.

Kettlespace takes under-utilized spaces with lulls during the day (art galleries, restaurants, hotels, etc.) and converts the properties into co-working spaces. Rosenzweig explains how he noticed how many resetaurants' lunch period often left half the business's space sitting idle. With this model, the company is able to bring together small businesses and help them help each other. At the same time, Kettlespace's members, who work within the spaces, receive access to each of its current 15 venues. 

Rosenzweig's advice to entrepreneurs who are thinking of calling it quits is to never lose focus on the larger goal. He mentions that being an entrepreneur requires a unique personality, one that can see how an outlandish idea has a beneficial end. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: How Entrepreneurs Can Adapt and Grow Their Businesses at Any Stage

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur