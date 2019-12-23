Want to Stay the Course in Entrepreneurship? Focus on Your Mission.

if you truly believe in your mission, the end result will be worth your efforts.

December 23, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Jeanne Yurman speak with Daniel Rosenzweig, the CEO and co-founder of Kettlespace.

Kettlespace takes under-utilized spaces with lulls during the day (art galleries, restaurants, hotels, etc.) and converts the properties into co-working spaces. Rosenzweig explains how he noticed how many resetaurants' lunch period often left half the business's space sitting idle. With this model, the company is able to bring together small businesses and help them help each other. At the same time, Kettlespace's members, who work within the spaces, receive access to each of its current 15 venues.

Rosenzweig's advice to entrepreneurs who are thinking of calling it quits is to never lose focus on the larger goal. He mentions that being an entrepreneur requires a unique personality, one that can see how an outlandish idea has a beneficial end.

