How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation
Griffin Thall shares the story of how he co-founded Pura Vida.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.On this episode of The Playbook, Pura Vida CEO and Co-founder Griffin Thrall provides insights on:
- How a surf trip to Costa Rica led to a multi-million-dollar business idea [0:52]
- Why they’ve always obtained their bracelets from the same people they met on their trip [8:42]
- What awaits Pura Vida in its “next chapter” [11:59]
- How to ensure you get your money’s worth out of your college experience [13:42]
