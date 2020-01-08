Success Stories

How This Founder Went From Working in Retail to Starting Her Own Non-Profit for Young Girls

This female entrepreneur speaks about her uncommon path to success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Brittany Whitney speak with Tracey Welson-Rossman, the founder of CEO of Techgirlz.

Welson-Rossman shares that she began her career working retail management at a department store, after which she moved onto QVC, the online shopping platform. From QVC, the female entrepreneur landed in advertising sales, through which she began developing her entrepreneurial skills. This role eventually gave rise to an opportunity with a ride-hailing company, which she first managed with her spouse while she was seven months pregnant. After selling the business, the founder started Techgirlz, a non-profit aiming to inspire girls to pursue careers in technology. 

When asked about the path of a founder, Welson-Rossman stresses that a new business owner should never think entrepreneurship will be a straight line. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: How This 'Eyebrow Queen' Found Success by Filling in an Industry Blank Space

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More From Women Entrepreneur

How This Founder Went From Working in Retail to Starting Her Own Non-Profit for Young Girls
Success Stories

How This Founder Went From Working in Retail to Starting Her Own Non-Profit for Young Girls

This female entrepreneur speaks about her uncommon path to success.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Why Our Differences Are Our Greatest Strength
Women in Business

Why Our Differences Are Our Greatest Strength

Here's how to build a diverse team where everyone has a voice.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
10 Successful 'Shark Tank' Women Alumni Share the Business Lessons They Learned From the Show
Success Strategies

10 Successful 'Shark Tank' Women Alumni Share the Business Lessons They Learned From the Show

Hear what each business leader learned from the high-pressure pitching experience.
Yitzi Weiner | 15+ min read
How To Avoid Shiny Object Syndrome and Stay Focused
Productivity

How To Avoid Shiny Object Syndrome and Stay Focused

The goals you set for the new year? Here's how to stay focused and achieve them.
Choncé Maddox | 6 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.