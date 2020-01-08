How This Founder Went From Working in Retail to Starting Her Own Non-Profit for Young Girls

This female entrepreneur speaks about her uncommon path to success.

January 8, 2020 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Brittany Whitney speak with Tracey Welson-Rossman, the founder of CEO of Techgirlz.

Welson-Rossman shares that she began her career working retail management at a department store, after which she moved onto QVC, the online shopping platform. From QVC, the female entrepreneur landed in advertising sales, through which she began developing her entrepreneurial skills. This role eventually gave rise to an opportunity with a ride-hailing company, which she first managed with her spouse while she was seven months pregnant. After selling the business, the founder started Techgirlz, a non-profit aiming to inspire girls to pursue careers in technology.

When asked about the path of a founder, Welson-Rossman stresses that a new business owner should never think entrepreneurship will be a straight line.

Click the video to hear more.

