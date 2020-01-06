Her Double-Amputation Changed Her Perspective on Life and What's Possible

Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer interviews Jami Marseilles, a motivational speaker, gold medal athlete and teacher.

January 6, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jami Marseilles, a motivational speaker, gold medal athlete and teacher, shares her story of overcoming the life-altering challenges she’s faced, including being diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and a double amputation of her legs after being trapped in the snow for 11 days.

Marseilles and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the importance of tough love and how to build credibility with your children or mentees in order to provide that tough love, as well as the relationship between your mindset and your results. The pair also chat about the power that gratitude has to create a positive perspective.

Related: Why Adrian Peterson Believes We're Put on Earth to Inspire