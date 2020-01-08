How to Overcome the Fear of Being on Camera

Camera shy? Here are a few tips to get over the fears of appearing on video.

January 8, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, The Ambitious Life creator and Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett discusses how to get over fears of being on-camera when making short-form videos.

Rollett explains how to make videos that are less about you and more about making content for your market.

The video host points out that if you care about your audience, you're less likely to get caught up in the small superficial details in your video. If one hair is out of place in your video, you can remember the importance of your content to stay confident on-camera.

Get comfortable with the thought that you will always be you. Regardless of your outfit or waistline, you will always have your personality and message. Bring everything back to why you're making the video in the first place.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How to Build an Audience From Scratch

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.