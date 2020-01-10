stock market

Should You Be Worried About a Market Crash in 2020?

It may be time to consider whether your investments are in trouble.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Will the market crash in 2020? That's the question Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town asks in this video. 

Town outlines a few scenarios and reasons why the market either will or won't crash. The market is routinely unpredictable, but it does show signs of a downturn every two decades. To keep your head above water no matter what the market does, Town recommends keeping the following points in mind:

  • Markets are cylical. Even if things look bleak for your investments after a crash, rest assured that what goes around will come around. 
  • Continue to save aggressively. No matter the circumstances, Town warns, don't forget to save. 

Click the video to hear more from Phil Town. 

The Keys to Becoming Financially Fit in 2020

