Should You Be Worried About a Market Crash in 2020?

It may be time to consider whether your investments are in trouble.

January 10, 2020 2 min read

Will the market crash in 2020? That's the question Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town asks in this video.

Town outlines a few scenarios and reasons why the market either will or won't crash. The market is routinely unpredictable, but it does show signs of a downturn every two decades. To keep your head above water no matter what the market does, Town recommends keeping the following points in mind:

Markets are cylical. Even if things look bleak for your investments after a crash, rest assured that what goes around will come around.

Continue to save aggressively. No matter the circumstances, Town warns, don't forget to save.

