Goals

Simple Tips That Will Help You Stick to Your Goals for the Whole Year

Here is how to keep going when you lack motivation.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Jack Canfield and Patty Aubrey discuss how to stay dedicated toward your new goals this entire year. 

Canfield says to keep in mind that success is a team sport. You will make more progress working together than working alone. Canfield recommends finding accountability partners or mastermind groups in order to maintain focus. These parties will help keep you from reverting back to the same habits.

Moreover, if you are struggling to meet deadlines because of procrastination, you might simply afraid. Canfield practicing visualization and the five-minute challenge, which means taking just five minutes to do a certain task, which can then spark momentum and possibly finish the whole project.

Click the video to hear more.

