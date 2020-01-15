How the Founders of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Broke Through With an Unfamiliar Product

The sustainably sourced sweet treat company cleared a new path for the ice cream truck.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Brittany Whitney speaks with Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream founder, Peter Van Leeuwen.

Van Leeuwen and his co-founder had to find a way to not only produce delicious ice cream, but also navigate the world of mobile payment options and raise money to run the business. The founder discusses how on the first day of business, the truck attracted little to no attention from passing pedestrians. Little by little, the ice cream team acquired the right marketing signage, which attracted customers to take their first Van Leeuwen bite and finally make a purchase.

One lesson the cold treats founder has learned over time is to trust people. If you put faith and confidence in the people you hired to their jobs; you simply have to give them the reins and allow them to succeed.

