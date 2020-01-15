How to Create Eye-Catching Content to Crush Your Competition

The higher the production value, the more customers you can convert into long-time patrons.

Is your video content worth your audience's time? Is it high-quality? When we look at successful video series and streaming programs, the production values are often visually impressive and high-quality. In the attention economy, the difference between one video series over the other boils down to a few key production details.

If you're asking for people's attention, you must also entertain, teach and inspire them through your courses and content. Creating this sort of high-quality content will help to create long-lasting customers. As an example, Rollett points out that Netflix is great about spending money on superior production teams, directors and actors.

