Defining Your Own Version of Work-Life Balance

What works best for you?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses her definition of work-life balance. 

Volman started her career in advertising, but after getting a job at her local Chamber of Commerce, she realized what it felt like to love a job. While in this position, she learned more about her community and gained appreciation for a worthwhile profession. 

Through her experience, Volman has seen how easy it is for your work life and your personal life to become intertwined. Therefore, for Volman and practically every professional, it can be difficult to define work-life balance.

Every person's definition of work-life balance may be different, so Volman stresses simply getting fulfillment from your life and its activities. Often, if you're pulled between these two areas of life, you feel distracted and earn little satisfaction from either.

Click on the video to hear more from Kate Volman. 

