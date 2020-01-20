Success Strategies

Go From Unmotivated to Goal-Oriented With These Hacks

Learn to be a high-achiever by acting like one.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses seven steps that will help you achieve your goals. As an example, writing down goals is more powerful than simply letting them enter your mind and then float away. For people who are goal-oriented, there are a few principles that can help goals become more achievable. Fortunately, Tracy notes, these skills are easily learned, so even those without the natural ability for each can pick them up. 

Here are a couple steps to follow if you want to achieve any goal: 

  • Know exactly what you want. Be specific about your desired lifestyle, level of health and income. 
  • Set a deadline. This is another great way to inject a bit of positive self-talk into your daily life.

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy. 

Million Dollar Habits

Career Rehab

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Elephants Before Unicorns

Stress-Less Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

