Online Community

How to Leverage Online Communities to Grow Your Business

These three steps can help you use internet communities as a tool for growth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At ClickFunnels’ annual Funnel Hacking Live conference, Emily Richett interviews Steve Shideler, CEO of Fan Shop HQ, to learn how he transformed two sports-related Facebook pages into an ecommerce company.

The idea for Shideler’s business occurred to him after he created two fan pages prior to the 2014 Super Bowl. Once the pages grew significantly, he realized he had an opportunity to monetize them. After starting out with affiliate partnerships, he created Fan Shop HQ, an ecommerce business selling licensed sports merchandise.

Shideler attributes his company’s success to three basic strategies:

1. Find or create a niche online community.

See which online communities fit your niche and get involved in the conversations already happening. Shideler says you can then “start repurposing that content and using your voice behind it, and people will start being drawn to that.”

Once you get involved or create an online community, you can start providing valuable content to people and getting them interested in what you offer.

2. Find what resonates within your community through trial and error.

Shideler says that getting involved in communities online is a great way to experiment and find what resonates with your audience without spending loads of money on ads.

“By the time you either have confidence to spend some money or you've sold enough to have some money in your pocket,” he says, “you have a much better message, you have a better [sales] funnel, you've got more of a fan base from which to do some custom audience targeting.”

3. Expect the ups and downs.

Shideler says that at the start of his entrepreneurial journey, he expected smooth sailing once he hit a certain point in his sales. The more growth he experiences, the more he’s realized that there will always be hurdles to overcome.

Shideler says, “Whether you have a thousand in sales or a million in sales or ten million in sales … there are still the ups and downs. But those ups and downs are what make it that much more enjoyable and that much more exciting and fulfilling to have [a big] accomplishment,” he says.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.