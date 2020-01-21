How This Hospitality Entrepreneur Found Success After Switching Careers Twice

The founder of a restaurant group talks about the determination necessary to succeed in the industry.

January 21, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner C1 Revolution speaks with Rafid Hindo of Chicago's restuarant group, Bonhomme Hospitality.

Similar to a theater production, the hospitality expert and his team complete many of the impressive details of their work during the day in order to reveal it at night. Hindo describes how, in order to create a unique dining experience, an attention to detail is key. Everything from the lighting, to the menu, to the space's design must be considered to get the correct effect.

Hindo details how he has worked in several different places and industries, each with their own learning curves. He mentions that adjusting to new industries can be a particularly difficult challenge in the entrepreneurial journey.

Click the video to hear more from C1 Revolition and Hindo.

Related: How This Novice Photographer Took a Broken iPhone and Created a Business

Watch more videos on C1 Revolution's YouTube Channel.