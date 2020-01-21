Why E-Sports Are the Great Equalizer
The CEO of OverActive Media explains how e-sports fan engagement compares to more traditional sports.
1 min read
On this episode of The Playbook, Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer sits down with Chris Overholt, CEO of OverActive Media, who shares his thoughts on:
- Why he defines esports as a physical expression of a cognitive ability [3:03].
- How the inclusive nature of video games creates countless opportunities for growth [5:14].
- Why the engagement levels of some esports leagues “blow away” numbers for traditional sports leagues like the NBA [10:41].
- His best piece of advice for a young person who wants to get involved in the business of sports or esports [15:03].