esports

Why E-Sports Are the Great Equalizer

The CEO of OverActive Media explains how e-sports fan engagement compares to more traditional sports.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer sits down with Chris Overholt, CEO of OverActive Media, who shares his thoughts on:

  • Why he defines esports as a physical expression of a cognitive ability [3:03].
  • How the inclusive nature of video games creates countless opportunities for growth [5:14].
  • Why the engagement levels of some esports leagues “blow away” numbers for traditional sports leagues like the NBA [10:41].
  • His best piece of advice for a young person who wants to get involved in the business of sports or esports [15:03].

Related: Crafting a Powerful Pitch With the 3-Minute Rule

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.