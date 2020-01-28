Success Stories

How to Embrace Your Unique Perspective and Achieve Unique Success

This female founder says being different is a strength, not a weakness.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer, Publicist and Founder of C1 Revolution
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner C1 Revolution talks with Lucy Angel, Founder of Luce Ends. The Chicago-based event programming business focuses on connecting people and brands through specially curated experiences. 

Angel said it took time to come into her full self. She initially saw her different upbringing and cultural background as something that separated her from other industry professionals, but eventually, the founder realized her uncommon perspective could be a catalyst for success. 

For developing strong business relationships, Angel emphasizes the importance of simply showing up. Angel discusses how her first experience working in the hospitality industry helped shape her approach to starting a new business. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: How This Hospitality Entrepreneur Found Success After Switching Careers Twice

Watch more videos on C1 Revolution's YouTube Channel.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.