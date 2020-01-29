Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

The frozen foods founder discusses some of the experiences she is most grateful for.

January 29, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Junea Rocha, the co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites, a food company that creates Brazil-inspired snackable frozen treats.

The founder still gets excited to go to work, even after almost nine years of running her business. Surprisingly, the founder feels grateful that she didn't know a lot about the complex parts of having a business when she first started. By knowing less, the entrepreneur was able to take more risks and keep first-time hesitations from affecting her.

One of the female entrepreneur's top tips is to always do the hard work first — or "eat the frog." In order to get all high-priority work out of the way, Rocha will also make an effort to turn off notifications from her devices.

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars and Rocha.

Related: The Founder of Lifestyle Brand 'Motherly' Shares Her Morning Routine

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.