Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

The frozen foods founder discusses some of the experiences she is most grateful for.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Junea Rocha, the co-founder and CMO of Brazi Bites, a food company that creates Brazil-inspired snackable frozen treats. 

The founder still gets excited to go to work, even after almost nine years of running her business. Surprisingly, the founder feels grateful that she didn't know a lot about the complex parts of having a business when she first started. By knowing less, the entrepreneur was able to take more risks and keep first-time hesitations from affecting her. 

One of the female entrepreneur's top tips is to always do the hard work first — or "eat the frog." In order to get all high-priority work out of the way, Rocha will also make an effort to turn off notifications from her devices. 

