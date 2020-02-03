Success Strategies

The Personality Traits That Define a Successful Problem-Solver

Can you see past obstacles and focus on efficient results?
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
Problems are an unavoidable fact of life. Do not be surprised as an entrepreneur if your days are consistently filled with a continuous wave of problems. 

However, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy recommends you do your best to control your attitude. If you are able to control your emotional tendencies, you will be able to deal with problems more tactfully. Next, try to embrace a solution-oriented personality and focus on what can be done in the moment. Switch your mind from the problem (the negative) to the solution (the positive).

Click the video to hear all of Brian Tracy's problem-solving tips. 

