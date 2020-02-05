Partnerships

How to Find the Perfect Partner for Your Business

Will your new partner actually help you grow?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose reminisces about a meeting with his mastermind group, in which a member posed the question: "How do you know if you should take someone on as a partner, and if they are worth pursuing?"

Rose's fellow mastermind members responded that if a new partnership exacerbates a point of low self-esteem and low confidence for you, you should think twice. A fruitful partnership should not make you feel limited or force you to rely on the other person. Feeling stifled will only hurt your business and your potential to find a better partner.

