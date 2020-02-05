How to Find the Perfect Partner for Your Business

Will your new partner actually help you grow?

February 5, 2020 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose reminisces about a meeting with his mastermind group, in which a member posed the question: "How do you know if you should take someone on as a partner, and if they are worth pursuing?"

Rose's fellow mastermind members responded that if a new partnership exacerbates a point of low self-esteem and low confidence for you, you should think twice. A fruitful partnership should not make you feel limited or force you to rely on the other person. Feeling stifled will only hurt your business and your potential to find a better partner.

