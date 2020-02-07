How to Find a Stock On Sale That's Right for You

When you encounter a stock for a worthwhile price, you will know it.

February 7, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What does it mean to buy a stock "on sale?" In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains when to buy a stock to get the best return on investment.

If you're looking for a stock on sale, Town emphasizes that you must practice patience, withstand the flow of emotions and resist fleeting impulses.

It can be an extreme thrill when, as an investor, you're aware of the price you want to pay, you know the quality you're expecting and then seemingly, out of nowhere, you encounter the stock on sale. The common adage of buying low and selling high is a go-to strategy for Town. Ideally, the stock should be about 50 percent below its real value.

Click the video to hear more from Phil Town.

Related: 3 Bad Investing Habits You Should Drop Before It's Too Late

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.