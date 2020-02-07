Investing

How to Find a Stock On Sale That's Right for You

When you encounter a stock for a worthwhile price, you will know it.
What does it mean to buy a stock "on sale?" In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains when to buy a stock to get the best return on investment. 

If you're looking for a stock on sale, Town emphasizes that you must practice patience, withstand the flow of emotions and resist fleeting impulses. 

It can be an extreme thrill when, as an investor, you're aware of the price you want to pay, you know the quality you're expecting and then seemingly, out of nowhere, you encounter the stock on sale. The common adage of buying low and selling high is a go-to strategy for Town. Ideally, the stock should be about 50 percent below its real value.

