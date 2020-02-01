Branding

Don't Lose Your Brand's Mojo

This CEO and president talks about how his dislike for playing by the rules helped him embrace his entrepreneurial spirit.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cremo Company CEO and President of Matt Biggins shares some of the lessons he learned about working for a multinational corporation and some of his best strategies for growing a brand.

Biggins and The Playbook David Meltzer chat about topics such as how to weigh personal and company values versus a potential exit, the right way to treat vendors and suppliers and why something as small as pronunciation can have a big impact on branding. The pair also discuss how to use prioritization to tackle huge opportunities that come your way, even if you are limited by your capacity.

