Don't Lose Your Brand's Mojo

This CEO and president talks about how his dislike for playing by the rules helped him embrace his entrepreneurial spirit.

February 1, 2020 1 min read

Cremo Company CEO and President of Matt Biggins shares some of the lessons he learned about working for a multinational corporation and some of his best strategies for growing a brand.

Biggins and The Playbook David Meltzer chat about topics such as how to weigh personal and company values versus a potential exit, the right way to treat vendors and suppliers and why something as small as pronunciation can have a big impact on branding. The pair also discuss how to use prioritization to tackle huge opportunities that come your way, even if you are limited by your capacity.

