How 2 Entrepreneurs Built a Membership Community for Working Moms

Jessica Abo sits down with the founders of HeyMama.

February 7, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For co-founders Katya Libin and Amri Kibbler, HeyMama is a platform designed to propel high-achieving women forward by providing community, advice and mentorship. Libin and Kibbler created the application-based global membership community to connect career-driven mothers from a long list of industries. HeyMama subscribers have access to the member database, group messaging, events and original content.

Having just closed $2 million in seed funding, Libin and Kibbler plan to advance their technology platform, increase their membership capacity and add strategic senior leadership to the company. The funding will allow HeyMama to expand to new markets and double its national presence in the next two years. They sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss their growth and shared their advice for other working mothers.

