The Internet Is a Liar, and Not Everyone Can Become an Influencer
Josh 'The Fat Jewish' Ostrovsky and David 'DOC' Oliver Cohen, co-founders of BABE Wine, discuss how they grew popular Twitter and Instagram accounts into a million-dollar wine empire.
On this episode of The Playbook, Josh “The Fat Jewish” Ostrovsky and David “DOC” Oliver Cohen, co-founders of BABE Wine, share their thoughts on:
- How talking with their audience inspired the pair to create BABE Wine, despite not being “wine guys” [2:01]
- Why social media conversation is more valuable than any made-up metrics and KPIs [9:43]
- Why people feel more connected to internet personalities and how people like Kylie Jenner leverage those feelings to generate sales [14:14]
- How the internet is a big, giant liar and not everybody can be an influencer [23:52]
