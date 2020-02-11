Influencers

The Internet Is a Liar, and Not Everyone Can Become an Influencer

Josh 'The Fat Jewish' Ostrovsky and David 'DOC' Oliver Cohen, co-founders of BABE Wine, discuss how they grew popular Twitter and Instagram accounts into a million-dollar wine empire.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Josh “The Fat Jewish” Ostrovsky and David “DOC” Oliver Cohen, co-founders of BABE Wine, share their thoughts on:

  • How talking with their audience inspired the pair to create BABE Wine, despite not being “wine guys” [2:01]
  • Why social media conversation is more valuable than any made-up metrics and KPIs [9:43]
  • Why people feel more connected to internet personalities and how people like Kylie Jenner leverage those feelings to generate sales [14:14]
  • How the internet is a big, giant liar and not everybody can be an influencer [23:52]

