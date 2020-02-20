Online Marketing

You Can't Market to Everyone

Here's how a digital-first approach helps one company compete against some of the world's biggest tech giants like Apple and Samsung.
Chief Marketing Officer of OnePlus Kyle Kiang shares how he went from a customer to leading the company’s marketing efforts. Then, he discusses some of the lessons he learned while working for other billion-dollar brands like Gatorade and LG.

Kyle Kiang and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including the benefits and drawbacks of a digital-first marketing approach, how to develop your employees as your company grows and why word of mouth can be an excellent driver of sales. The pair also discuss how OnePlus sets itself apart from competitors by focusing on the engagement of their customers and not just their sheer numbers.

