How the Founder of MAKERS Is Inspiring Change Around the Globe

Jessica Abo sits down with Dyllan McGee to discuss her new documentary and tips to get out of a creative funk.

February 21, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dyllan McGee, the executive producer and founder of MAKERS, a Verizon Media brand, started a global leadership event called the MAKERS Conference with the hope of bringing together the most powerful names in business, entertainment, tech and finance. McGee is on a mission to advance equality in the workplace and dedicated this year's conference to the suffragettes and the passing of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago, while also recognizing the work that still needs to be done for women around the world.

The MAKERS Conference "Not Done" theme included topics such as intersectionality, micro-aggressions in the workplace, representation in Hollywood and climate change. McGee also announced a new documentary called Not Done, which picks up where her last documentary leaves off and features trailblazing women who have accelerated change.

McGee sat down with Jessica Abo at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown to discuss how MAKERS is moving the movement forward and what aspiring entrepreneurs can do if they ever find themselves in a creative funk.