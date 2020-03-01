How Jorge Masvidal Pursues His Goals and Wins in the UFC Cage
UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal talks about his career and business dealings.
On this episode of The Playbook, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal chats about:
- How he made all of his 2019 plans into reality, including winning Fighter of the Year [3:54].
- Why he draws inspiration from seeing his mother putting together necklaces in the middle of the night as a child [7:29].
- His simple equation for success and why consistency is so crucial in order to perform your best [10:27].
- How he did his homework on profit margins in the liquor industry before launching his El Recuerdo Mezcal brand [16:18].
