What It's Like to Be a 30-Year Overnight Success
Visual artist and entrepreneur Mikael Brandrup talks about how it took him decades to discover how he wanted to earn his living.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, visual artist and graphic designer Mikael Brandrup shares his thoughts on:
- Why he felt trapped while running a design agency at age 23 [1:03].
- How the “viral” reaction to the first art piece he shared online helped inspire him to keep going [6:38].
- His mission to solve the struggle that many artists face in monetizing their passion [7:00].
- Why his best advice for aspiring artists to help establish their brand is asking others for help [21:00].
Related: How Jorge Masvidal Pursues His Goals and Wins in the UFC Cage