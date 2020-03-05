Branding

How to Create a Brand That Resonates With Young People

Zack Weiner shares his thoughts on marketing to Gen Z.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Zack Weiner, president and co-founder of Overtime, discusses the changing preferences of today’s young sports fans and how Overtime caters its content to the next generation. Weiner also talks about the origins of the company and how the startup he launched in college prepared him to solve some of the problems in the sports media market that Overtime addresses.

Weiner and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including the importance of testing an idea in the market before working to scale it, why Weiner tries to give potential investors what he calls “greedy eyes” and how to take an unselfish approach to raising capital.

