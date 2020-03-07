How Trevor Pryce Transitioned From Athlete to Animation Expert

The owner of The Outlook Company discusses how his love of preparation and practice benefited him as he launched his animation studio.

Trevor Pryce, owner of The Outlook Company (OVFX), shares the story of how a trip to a movie lot to sign a contract led him to chase his creative passions, including writing and producing. Trevor talks about some of the ways he leads his team of creatives by example and why he’s a big believer in “competing to create.”

Pryce and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about why Trevor decided to start OVFX in Baltimore, their approaches to being tough on employees that you care about and the anxieties associated with being a first-time entrepreneur. The pair also converse about why it is nearly impossible to prioritize more than three things at a time.

