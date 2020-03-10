Sports

How FanDuel Has Evolved in the Wake of Legalized Sports Betting

David Meltzer sits down with the company's CMO to talk about the transition.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, FanDuel's Chief Marketing Officer Mike Raffensperger shares his insights on:

  • How his experience working at Amazon helped give him an understanding of the digital advertising marketplace [5:06].
  • Why you need to be telling an impactful story with your content that also improves your audience’s experience [8:03].
  • Why he believes that FanDuel is one of the best “second screen” experiences in the world for sports fans [10:35].
  • How the growth of legal sports betting has changed the way that fans consume sports content [13:19].

