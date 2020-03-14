Branding

How to Convert Someone to Your Cause in 5 Simple Steps

Phillip Stutts discusses the branding and marketing lessons he's learned from working in politics for the past two decades.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Phillip Stutts, founder of Go Big Media and Win Big Media and author of Fire Them Now, shares his thoughts on why the five-step process for branding a politician is the exact same as branding a person, product or service in any other industry. He also shares why customer data is so essential when putting together an impactful advertising campaign.

Stutts and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about the importance of testing your advertisements before launching a campaign, why businesses should operate with a giving and abundant approach and why they believe in giving prospective clients a free assessment in order to get alignment.

