Emmy-Winning Journalist Maria Bartiromo Explains What the Requirements of Winning
Bartiromo can help you understand the requirements of succeeding in your industry.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.On this episode of The Playbook, Maria Bartiromo, two-time Emmy winning journalist and host of Mornings with Maria, Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street and Sunday Morning Futures shares her thoughts on:
- How her approach to the first day of an internship at CNN set her apart from other interns [7:38].
- Becoming the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange [12:24].
- The best piece of advice she ever got about how to succeed, no matter your goals [18:43].
- Why you need to be focused on cherishing and respecting your reputation, not simply protecting it [19:51].
Related: How to Convert Someone to Your Cause in 5 Simple Steps