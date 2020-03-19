Brand Awareness

How to Increase Brand Awareness Through Experiential Marketing

Jonas Tahlin, CMO of Pernod Ricard USA and CEO of Absolut Elyx, shares his thoughts on building brand awareness.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx and CMO of Pernod Ricard USA, talks about the thought process behind Absolut’s luxury vodka brand and how today’s brands are tapping into the emotions of consumers in order to change their perception.

Tahlin and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, discuss the importance of mass media for burgeoning brands, why traditional media like print is still valuable and how the Elyx House serves as a showcase for the brand, giving people and opportunity to experience it firsthand. They also chat about why Tahlin considers the time he spent working for Procter and Gamble as a paid education in marketing and branding.

