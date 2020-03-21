How to Develop an Unstoppable Mindset

This founder shares how a women's conference in rural Africa changed her life.

March 21, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cynthia Kersey, CEO and founder of the Unstoppable Foundation and author, talks about how she developed an unstoppable mindset, pushing through the pain that she experienced personally by finding her true purpose in life.

Kersey and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a variety of topics, including the difference between unconditional giving and trading, why giving can be a selfish act and the impact that the Unstoppable Foundation makes through its Five Pillar development model. They also share some of the most impactful moments they’ve experienced through their work with the foundation and chat about the new “Be the Miracle” campaign.

