How an Entrepreneur's Mindset Will Determine a Business's Success
Joe De Sena, CEO and Founder of Spartan Race, shares his thoughts on building toughness and more.
1 min read
On this episode of The Playbook, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan Race, provides his insights on:
- Why you need to set expectations about your management style immediately upon hiring team members [6:51].
- How a feeling of accomplishment or achievement can help people push through tough times or challenges [8:14].
- How many entrepreneurs fall into a trap of being guided by their desire to avoid discomfort [12:00].
- Why having the right frame of reference will help to get you out of what Joe calls the “Valley of Death” [14:31].