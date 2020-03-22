spartan race

How an Entrepreneur's Mindset Will Determine a Business's Success

Joe De Sena, CEO and Founder of Spartan Race, shares his thoughts on building toughness and more.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan Race, provides his insights on:
  • Why you need to set expectations about your management style immediately upon hiring team members [6:51].
  • How a feeling of accomplishment or achievement can help people push through tough times or challenges [8:14].
  • How many entrepreneurs fall into a trap of being guided by their desire to avoid discomfort [12:00].
  • Why having the right frame of reference will help to get you out of what Joe calls the “Valley of Death” [14:31].

Related: How to Develop an Unstoppable Mindset

