How to Maximize Your Productivity By Focusing on Daily Activities Like Sleep

Kevin Brown, senior VP and chief marketing officer for Sleep Number, and NFL tight end Jason Witten chat about healthy habits.
On this episode of The Playbook, Kevin Brown, senior VP and chief marketing officer for Sleep Number, and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten share their thoughts on: 

  • What the most successful people understand about the relationship between prioritizing the “little things” and their performance [5:00].
  • Why Kevin believes that Sleep Number beds are almost exactly like having your own sleep coach [6:32].
  • How a lack of sleep can lead to substandard decision-making and cost you tons of money [10:36].
  • Their three best pieces of advice for getting a night of quality sleep [14:55].

