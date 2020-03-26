Customer Engagement

How to Understand and Create What Your Customer Wants

This co-founder of a sustainable male bodywear brand talks about the company's efforts to co-create products with their consumers.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Roy Bernheim, a co-founder of sustainable male bodywear brand T-Bô, discusses how the company uses an open-source approach to deliver exactly what its audience wants.

Bernheim and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on topics like finding the right partner for your entrepreneurial venture, how T-Bô’s leadership team realized the importance of customer input and using pre-orders to assess demand for a product. The pair also discuss how Bernheim and his co-founder, Allan Perrottet, were introduced and how they solve their disagreements by testing their ideas.

