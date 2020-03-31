How Barstool Sports Built Its Brand
Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, discusses how her experience with the early days of the internet prepared her to run this fast-growing media brand.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini shares her thoughts on:
- Why she never thinks about being a "woman at work," despite being in a male-dominated industry [5:10].
- The two biggest challenges all businesses are facing today [7:08].
- How she ensures Barstool’s new hires have the right perspective about how to “break through” [9:33].
- Why Barstool’s strategy isn’t going to change after receiving investment from Penn National [17:55].
