Branding

How Barstool Sports Built Its Brand

Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, discusses how her experience with the early days of the internet prepared her to run this fast-growing media brand.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini shares her thoughts on:

  • Why she never thinks about being a "woman at work," despite being in a male-dominated industry [5:10].
  • The two biggest challenges all businesses are facing today [7:08].
  • How she ensures Barstool’s new hires have the right perspective about how to “break through” [9:33].
  • Why Barstool’s strategy isn’t going to change after receiving investment from Penn National [17:55].

